What's the story Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has been creating quite a buzz with its eye-catching stills, posters, and teasers. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled the title track teaser on Sunday, with the full song scheduled for release on Monday (February 19). Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit theaters on Eid (April 9).

Why does this story matter?

The title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a nod to the eponymous 1998 Hindi film starring Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Announced in 2022, the project, set to deliver mass action sequences, underwent filming at diverse locations, including Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. The teaser, unveiled on January 24, has already captivated audiences with a glimpse at the intense action awaiting in the movie.

Dance, swag, brotherly vibes: 'BMCM's title song packs everything

Kumar, Shroff, and the team shared the teaser of BMCM's title song on Sunday. The 16-second clip offers a sneak peek into the infectious energy, swag, and style of the lead duo, hinting at their brotherly chemistry and killer dance moves. Notably, Vishal Mishra crafted the film's soundtrack album, while Julius Packiam composed the background score. The BMCM team recently wrapped up shooting in Jordan.

Do not miss this teaser! Watch here

Meet 'BMCM's star-studded cast

This highly-anticipated film features Kumar and Shroff in tough military avatars, taking on a menacing villain who threatens India's safety. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, while Manushi Chhillar stars as the female lead. The movie also features Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in crucial roles. The film is bankrolled by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

'BMCM' set to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

BMCM is gearing up for some stiff competition at the box office, as it will clash with filmmaker Amit Sharma's Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn. In the biographical sports drama, set against the backdrop of the years between 1952 and 1962, Devgn takes on the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Both films are slated for an Eid release, and only time will tell which movie emerges as the box office winner.

