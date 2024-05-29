Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:02 pm May 29, 202401:02 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated "couple song" from the highly-awaited Pushpa 2 has finally arrived! On Wednesday, the creators unveiled the lyrical video of their latest track, Sooseki (Telugu), which has also been launched in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali versions. Departing from the conventional music video approach, the team chose to provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse into the making of the song, featuring the lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sneak-Peek

'Sooseki' offers glimpse into 'Pushpa 2' production

The lyrical video begins with Mandanna rehearsing her lines and preparing for her performance. Director Sukumar and Arjun are seen arriving on set, followed by choreographer Ganesh Acharya demonstrating dance steps to Mandanna. The video highlights the collaborative efforts involved in film production, featuring everyone from hairstylists to the Director of Photography (DOP). In all, the song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, captures fun-filled moments between the stars and features their infectious chemistry as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli.

Twitter Post

Release

'Sooseki' marked the second single following 'PushpaPushpa'

Mandanna expressed her excitement about the new track on social media, hoping it would get "the whole country grooving again." She said, "I truly had manifested for a song where I could get the whole country grooving again.. and HERE it is..!" Sooseki is the second single from Pushpa 2: The Rule, following the earlier release of PushpaPushpa. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will be released in theaters on August 15.

Expectations

More about 'Pushpa 2'

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Puspa: The Rise, will see Arjun, Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others reprising their roles. The song Sooseki has been released in six different languages: Telugu, Hindi (Angaaron), Tamil (Soodana), Kannada (Nodoka), Malayalam (Kandaalo), and Bengali (Aaguner). Singer Ghoshal, who lent her voice to all the versions, expressed her excitement ahead of its release.