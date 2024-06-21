In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned Malayalam film director Venugopan, known for his 2017 film Sarvopari Palakkaran, has passed away at 67.

He leaves behind his wife Latha, children Lakshmi and Vishnu Gopan, and son-in-law Raveesh.

What's the story The Malayalam film industry is in a state of mourning following the death of renowned director Venugopan, who has passed away at the age of 67. The funeral rites for the respected filmmaker are scheduled to take place on Friday night at 8:30 pm, reported TOI. His illustrious career was marked by several superhit films such as Sharja to Sharja, Swarnam, and Kusruthi Kurup. The cause of death is currently not known.

Venugopan's final project and industry reactions

Venugopan's final directorial venture was the 2017 film Sarvopari Palakkaran, a project featuring actor Anoop Menon. The storyline revolves around Jose, a Circle Inspector of Police from Trissur, on a mission to find an ideal bride. Following Venugopan's demise, Menon shared his grief on social media, calling the director a "beautiful soul, a wonderful friend, and a genuine filmmaker." Sarvopari Palakkaran also starred Aparna Balamurali and Anu Sithara.

Venugopan survived by wife and children

Venugopan is survived by his wife Latha, children Lakshmi and Vishnu Gopan, and son-in-law Raveesh. His contributions to the film industry, including his role as the second unit director for classic films like Njan Gandharvan, Innale, and Season, will be remembered. Tributes are now pouring in for the departed soul on social media.