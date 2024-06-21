In brief Simplifying... In brief Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar teases an upcoming Army-themed film.

Akhtar's partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, reminisces about the accolades they received from the Indian Army for their accurate portrayal in 'Lakshya'.

Meanwhile, Akhtar's future projects include directing 'Don 3' and 'Jee Le Zaraa', and starring in a film about the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan Akhtar announces new Indian Army film

On 'Lakshya's 20th anniversary, Farhan Akhtar announces new Army film

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Jun 21, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Celebrated filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has announced that his company Excel Entertainment is currently working on a new film centered on the Indian Army. This news was shared during a Pinkvilla Masterclass marking two decades since the release of Lakshya, the iconic Indian Army film directed by Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan. "We are in the process of putting one such film together," he confirmed.

Anticipation

The film will be officially announced soon

Akhtar expressed his enthusiasm about revisiting the theme of the Indian Army in his upcoming film. "I would imagine that within a very short period of time, I would say at the most a couple of weeks, we will probably make some kind of announcement regarding that film." "But it is feeling really good to kind of go back and revisit mentally and emotionally, that same phase. So, I am looking forward to it."

Reminiscence

Sidhwani recalled fond memories from 'Lakshya' days

Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar's partner at Excel Entertainment, also shared some cherished memories from the making of Lakshya during the masterclass. He fondly remembered how General Vij, the then Indian Army General, had given personalized awards to their team for accurately depicting the Indian Army in Lakshya. "General Vij did everything for [the film]. He told us this personally that there is no film ever made which was perfect and depicted army in its correct light," Sidhwani said.

Milestone

'Lakshya' celebrates 20 years with special screenings; Akhtar's next projects

As Lakshya marks its 20th anniversary, select theatres across India are screening this iconic film once again on Friday. Coming to his next projects, Akhtar is slated to direct Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas﻿. Separately, in May, an ETimes report stated that he will also star in a film about the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.