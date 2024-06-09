Next Article

Deepika Padukone's new poster from 'Kalki 2898 AD' out now

Deepika Padukone signifies hope in new 'Kalki 2898 AD' poster

By Isha Sharma 02:17 pm Jun 09, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is just days away from its release. On Sunday, the makers unveiled a new poster, featuring Deepika Padukone in a deeply troubled state against a dystopian landscape. Accompanying the image was the caption "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow." The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD, set in a distant dystopian future, is expected to be a landmark in Indian cinema. Padukone's character, Padma, is anticipated to be one of the film's most compelling elements, with Haasan portraying the antagonist and Big B playing the immortal Ashwatthama. The trailer for the project will be out on Monday, with the film releasing on June 27, 2024. It will be Padukone's second release of the year after Fighter.

Earlier, Ashwin shed light on the film's ambitious scope. Speaking at the Synapse 2024 event, he revealed that Kalki will weave a story spanning a staggering 6,000 years. The journey begins in the epic era of Mahabharata and culminates in the distant future of 2898 AD. Interestingly, the film's starting point, 6,000 years before 2898 AD, coincides with the believed period of Vishnu's final avatar (around 3102 BC).