Malayalam actor Siddique's son Rasheen (37) dies of respiratory failure

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:45 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Veteran ﻿Malayalam actor Siddique is mourning the death of his elder son, Rasheen, who passed away on Thursday, June 27. The 37-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to severe respiratory issues. Despite medical intervention, Rasheen succumbed to respiratory failure after battling health complications for some time. May he rest in peace.

Rasheen's health struggles and family's grief

Rasheen had been grappling with respiratory problems for a while, which worsened recently, leading to his hospitalization. His untimely death has left a significant void in the lives of his loved ones, especially his family and close friends. He is survived by his father Siddique and younger brother Shaheen Siddique, also an actor in Malayalam cinema.

Rasheen's deep bond with family and film fraternity

Rasheen, fondly referred to as Sappy, was introduced to the media by his brother Shaheen during his wedding last year. Photos of the family event went viral on social media. In interviews, Shaheen often highlighted their close bond, stating that Rasheen was always the first to know about their life events. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans and film fraternity alike.

Rasheen's funeral and the Malayalam film community's support

Rasheen's funeral took place at the Juma Masjid in Padamugal on Thursday evening, where family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to bid him a final farewell. The Malayalam film community has rallied around Siddique and his family during this challenging time. The outpouring of support and condolences from colleagues and fans underscores Siddique's impact on the industry and the respect he commands.