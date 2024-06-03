Next Article

Beloved internet cat Cala, known for her unique meow, dies

By Simran Jeet 03:06 pm Jun 03, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Cala, a 12-year-old cat who gained internet popularity due to her distinctive "I go, meow" chant, has passed away. The feline's unique meowing style went viral in February and led to numerous reels and memes. Elizabeth, Cala's owner, announced the sad news of her demise on Instagram. The news of Cala's passing shocked netizens who took to social media to remember the unique meowing that touched many hearts.

Heartfelt post

Owner shares emotional tribute to late cat Cala

Elizabeth shared a touching tribute to Cala on Instagram, stating, "A bright light has gone out, but Cala's sweet little voice will go meow for eternity!" She revealed that she adopted Cala thinking she was very young, but after the cat fell ill, her true age became apparent. Despite optimism and a hard fight from Cala, her condition did not improve and she ultimately passed away due to old age.

Online tributes

Fans express condolences and share memories of Cala

Elizabeth's post about Cala's passing received a significant number of likes and comments from people expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the cat. One fan wrote, "Rest in peace, Cala. Thank you for being there and entertaining." Another commented on how quickly the cat went viral, saying, "This cat went viral so fast, and everyone immediately fell in love with Cala."

Gratitude expressed

Owner thanks fans for their support and love for Cala

In response to the outpouring of support, Elizabeth expressed her gratitude, saying: "You all have allowed Cala to live on forever. To never be forgotten for how special she is. Thank you for loving Cala as much as I have!" She acknowledged the fans' role in immortalizing Cala's memory and thanked them for their love toward her beloved pet.

Global sensation

Cala's unique 'I go, meow' song touched hearts worldwide

Cala rose to prominence in February 2024 when a video of her distinctive meowing became an internet sensation. Over 13.3K reels were made on Instagram featuring Cala's famous "I go, meow" song. Users expressed their grief with comments like "rip Cala we all love you" and "Cala will always be remembered; her beautiful voice will live on."