Next Article

The video of the incident has gone viral

Thane: Man dies immediately after hitting 6 in match

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:00 pm Jun 03, 202403:00 pm

What's the story A man collapsed and died during a cricket match near Mumbai. The incident took place in Thane's Mira Road area, Maharashtra. The unidentified man had just scored a six when he suddenly fell to the ground. His identity remains undisclosed at this time.

Video details

Viral video captures tragic moment on field

A video capturing the tragic incident has since spread across social media platforms. The footage shows the man, clad in a pink jersey, hitting a lofted shot over the bowler's head. Shortly after his successful hit, he was preparing for the next delivery when he suddenly collapsed.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video of the incident

Aftermath

Investigation underway

Following the man's collapse, his fellow players rushed to his aid, attempting to revive him. Despite their efforts, the man remained unresponsive on the field. The police said that authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of death.