'What's the need'? Nawazuddin Siddiqui bats against marriage

By Isha Sharma 04:39 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently reconciled with his wife Aaliyah following a much-publicized period of marital discord, has expressed his thoughts on the institution of marriage. In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on YouTube, Siddiqui questioned the necessity of marriage, stating, "They shouldn't." He further explained that love can thrive without the constraints of matrimony and often wanes as time progresses.

'After marriage, people start taking each other for granted'

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, "I want to say but people might misinterpret it...They shouldn't (get married)." Elaborating, he said, "What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted." "If you love someone and want to continue loving them, then don't get married," he added.

Siddiqui questioned societal expectations regarding marriage

Siddiqui also questioned societal expectations that promote marriage in one's 20s with the anticipation of happiness. "We think our love, wife will give us happiness but after a while, it is only your work that gives you joy," Siddiqui shared. "If you are not married to each other, then you love each other more. But after marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come in the picture, a lot of things happen."

Siddiqui and Aaliyah marked 14th anniversary after reconciliation

Following several separations, Siddiqui and his wife Aaliyah reconciled in March. Despite Aaliyah having previously filed for divorce, the couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together. Aaliyah revealed to ETimes that they have resolved their issues. She stated that the primary reason for their reunion was their children, saying, "Nawaz is very close to Shora [their daughter] and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it."