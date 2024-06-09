Next Article

'Was at my weakest': Imran Khan shares post-separation struggles

By Isha Sharma 12:29 pm Jun 09, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently revealed the emotional and physical toll his 2019 separation from his wife Avantika Malik had on him. In a candid conversation with Humans Of Bombay, he described himself as being at his "weakest" during this period. They were married from 2011 to 2019 and share a daughter together. Post their separation, Khan found love in actor Lekha Washington.

Struggles

'I couldn't even get myself out of bed'

Khan candidly confessed, "When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I'd say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask." "I didn't know if I could do that. I couldn't even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pajamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door, and just vegetate."

Parenting focus

Khan emphasizes parental duties amid personal struggles

Despite his personal struggles, Khan stressed the importance of fulfilling his parental duties to his daughter, Imara. "I did have parental duties, we split custody so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me." "So on the days that she is with me, it doesn't matter how weak I feel, whatever it is, you have to get out there," he stated.

Co-Parenting

Khan discusses co-parenting and prioritizing child's needs

Khan also credited his own parents for co-parenting after their divorce. He highlighted their commitment to prioritizing their child's needs over personal issues. "Even in my case the focus was how do we ensure Imara doesn't feel the weight of it, how can we minimize that, manage that, and hold space for her experience?" Khan said. "Of course, it is sad and distressing, but it is a part of life, and it has nothing to do with Imara."