Next Article

'Bridgerton' to return with focus on Colin and Penelope

'Bridgerton' Season 3 to deliver 'satisfying' conclusion: Martins Imhangbe

By Tanvi Gupta 11:46 am Jun 09, 202411:46 am

What's the story Prepare to hop into the carriage because Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 is set to return on June 13 with the final four episodes. The upcoming episodes will focus on the relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As we eagerly await the twists and turns, Martins Imhangbe—known for his portrayal of Will Mondrich—recently teased a "satisfying" conclusion to the season.

Character evolution

'I think they're gonna want more': Imhangbe foresees 'satisfying' finale

Imhangbe anticipates that fans will find the season finale both "satisfying" and "lovely." "I think they will be very, very, satisfied...But also, I think they're gonna want more," he told Digital Spy. Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes, executive producer of Bridgerton, described her emotional reaction to the finale as "sexy," "surprising," and "moving." The story will continue from where Part 1 left off, with Colin proposing to Penelope. However, some lingering secrets may threaten their happiness.

Character shift

Imhangbe reflects on character shift and dynamics

Imhangbe also discussed the trajectory of Will and his family in the season, expressing, "I think it [the finale] will put them [the Mondrich family] in a very high position where they can be of influence. In terms of their relationship and people aspiring to want to be like them but also the responsibility." He further added, "I feel like there's going to be a sense of responsibility with the new position."

Plot twist

Penelope's secret identity threatens her engagement

The trailer for the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 reveals a potential disruption to Penelope's engagement with Colin. The tension arises from Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, which is known by Eloise Bridgerton. A toast made by Eloise at a ball dedicated to "truly knowing each other completely" leaves viewers questioning whether Penelope can maintain her double life or risk Colin discovering her secret and calling off their marriage.

Upcoming season

Who will be the focus of Season 4?

While the resolution of Season 3 of Bridgerton is still pending, author Julia Quinn is already aware of the focus for Season 4—but she's keeping tight-lipped. "I can't say a word, I'll get in so much trouble," Quinn mentioned recently. "I do know, but I can't say yes." Showrunner Jess Brownell hinted that the end of Season 3 will provide fans with solid clues as to who will take center stage next.