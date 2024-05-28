Next Article

David Lynch teases upcoming reveal in cryptic video

David Lynch teases 'something is coming' on June 5

By Tanvi Gupta 10:04 am May 28, 202410:04 am

What's the story Hollywood filmmaker David Lynch has piqued the curiosity of his followers with a cryptic video message shared on X﻿/Twitter on Monday, coinciding with the Memorial Day in the US. In the clip, Lynch hinted at an upcoming reveal set for June 5. "Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along...for you to see and hear," he declared. "And it will be coming along on June 5."

Is the mystery project 'Snootworld'?

Lynch's most recent television series was Twin Peaks: The Return, which concluded in 2017 on Showtime. In his cryptic video message, the director did not provide any specific details about the nature of his upcoming project. However, earlier this year, he expressed a desire to find backers for an animated project titled Snootworld in an interview with Deadline. This project has been in development for two decades, reportedly.

Here's the announcement video by Lynch

Details and challenges of Lynch's animated project

Lynch has been working on the script for Snootworld alongside Caroline Thompson, a former collaborator of Tim Burton known for her work on The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, and the 1991 film The Addams Family. He revealed to Deadline that he had pitched Snootworld to Netflix in recent months but was turned down. Describing the project as "kind of an old-fashioned story," Lynch lamented that "animation today is more about surface jokes."

When Thompson described 'Snootworld' as 'wackadoo'

In the same interview, Thompson, too, shared that the storyline of Snootworld is "wackadoo." "It takes my breath away how wacky it is. The Snoots are these tiny creatures who have a ritual transition at aged eight at which time they get tinier and they're sent away for a year so they are protected." Now, it remains to be seen if the mystery project is, indeed, Snootworld.

Lynch's perspective on modern animation and storytelling

Lynch further explained his views on modern animation, stating that "old-fashioned fairytales are considered groaners: apparently, people don't want to see them. It's a different world now." Four-time Oscar nominee Lynch, now 78, hasn't directed a feature film in nearly 20 years, with his last being Inland Empire (2006). However, he did return to his iconic Twin Peaks franchise in 2017. We'll have to wait until June 5 to learn more about his upcoming project.