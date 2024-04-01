Next Article

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:15 am Apr 01, 202409:15 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for April 1, 2024. The codes are part of the daily rewards scheme implemented by the game's creator, 111 Dot Studios. These redeem codes offer players in-game rewards such as skins, diamonds, weapon crates, character upgrades, and more at no cost. However, these codes are only valid for up to 12 hours, so prompt action is needed to ensure timely redemption.

The redeem codes include a series of unique alphanumeric sequences. The codes for today are: X7Y3Z9A5B1C6D2, E8F4G0H6I2J7K3, L9M5N1O7P3Q8R4, S0T6U2V8W4X9Y5 Z1A7B3C9D5E0F6, G2H8I4J0K6L1M7, N3O9P5Q1R7S2T8, U4V0W6X2Y8Z3A9 B1C7D3E9F5G0H6, I2J8K4L0M6N1O7, P3Q9R5S1T7U2V8, W4X0Y6Z2A8B3C9 D5E1F7G3H9I4J0, K6L2M8N4O0P5Q1

How to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, players must visit the official Free Fire MAX redemption website, avoiding any imitation sites. Now, login using their registered gaming credentials. After signing in with Google, Facebook, X or other credentials on the homepage, they will be directed to a page where they can enter the 12-digit redeem code. Post confirming, the reward will be added to their account within 24 hours.