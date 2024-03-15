Next Article

Waymo's autonomous taxi service enters Los Angeles amid controversy, protest

What's the story Waymo, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, has launched its autonomous taxi service in Los Angeles, US. The launch follows over a year of testing and will initially involve around 50 driverless robotaxis. The service was previously introduced in San Francisco and Phoenix. Initially free for those on Waymo's waitlist, the company plans to transition to a paid model in the coming weeks. The coverage area spans 163-sqkm from Santa Monica to downtown LA.

Controversy surrounds autonomous vehicle launch in LA

The launch of Waymo's autonomous taxi service in Los Angeles has been met with opposition from local residents and labor leaders. Protests, including one organized by the Teamsters union, have taken place due to concerns about job losses and potential risks to emergency vehicle drivers. Yvonne Wheeler, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, expressed her concern stating that autonomous vehicles "have been wreaking havoc wherever they go."

Autonomous vehicle safety record under scrutiny

Despite the controversy, Waymo and its rival Cruise maintain that their autonomous vehicles are much safer than human drivers. They claim to have driven millions of miles without any human fatalities. However, incidents related to self-driving cars, including a fatal accident in Arizona involving an Uber vehicle in 2018, have raised public concern. Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, insists that "autonomous driving is now a real-world way of getting around for tens of thousands of people each week."

Proposed legislation could change robotaxi permitting process

The state of California approved Waymo's permit to operate in Los Angeles earlier this month. Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez criticized the decision, advocating for local leaders to have control over public safety decisions. He supports a bill introduced by Senator Dave Cortese, which proposes that robotaxi permits be issued by local authorities. Cortese stated that under SB 915, "the rules of the road will continue to be established and enforced by the people who live there."

Waymo plans further expansion of robotaxi service

Despite the controversy surrounding its Los Angeles launch, Waymo is already planning to expand its autonomous taxi service. The company has announced plans to begin offering rides in Austin, Texas later this year. This move signifies the company's continued commitment to advancing autonomous vehicle technology and expanding its reach across the United States, even amid ongoing public and legislative debates about the safety and impact of such services.