Next Article

The codes are valid for a limited duration

Free Fire MAX codes for March 9: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 10:45 am Mar 09, 202410:45 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new batch of redemption codes for March 9. Each code contains a unique alphanumeric sequence, offering access to various in-game items or bonuses. The complimentary items encompass skins, weapons, diamonds, vouchers, gold, and other bonuses, enhancing the gaming experience and assisting players in battleground combat. Note that each code can only be redeemed once per player.

Redeem codes

Take a look at today's codes

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI Y6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73, FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD FTAG4F5BTGKI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim free rewards through Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your registered account such as Gmail, Apple, Facebook, or X. Next, input the redemption code into the specified field and click the "Confirm" button. Once the code is successfully redeemed, the corresponding reward will be added to your account within 24 hours.