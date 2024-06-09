Next Article

'Tokyo Vice' will not return for Season 3

Max pulls the plug on 'Tokyo Vice' after two seasons

By Tanvi Gupta 11:39 am Jun 09, 202411:39 am

What's the story The crime drama series Tokyo Vice has concluded its run on the Warner BrosDiscovery-backed platform, Max, after two successful seasons. The announcement was made during a panel at the Produced By conference in Los Angeles. The series, which was initially pitched as a two-season show, ended fittingly with its second season finale on April 4, titled Endgame. Ansel Elgort, the star of the series, had only signed on for these two seasons.

Joint statement

Creators expressed gratitude for the supportive platform

In a joint statement, creators JT Rogers and EP/director Alan Poul expressed their appreciation toward Max and their partners Fifth Season. They acknowledged the platform's unwavering support, stating, "Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin." "Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers...they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes."

Critical acclaim

'Tokyo Vice' received positive reviews despite delayed launch

Tokyo Vice was developed by Max's original executive team, including Bob Greenblatt, Kevin Reilly, and Sarah Aubrey. It was picked up straight to series in mid-2019 and was initially planned to launch with Max in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic shutdown, the launch was delayed until April 2022. Despite this delay, the series received positive reviews with an 89% average among critics and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Show inspiration

Series based on the real-life experiences of Jake Adelstein

The series is inspired by the namesake nonfiction book written by Jake Adelstein, which provides an account of his experiences with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The series delves into Adelstein's daily encounters with Tokyo's neon-soaked underworld. In the show, Elgort portrays a western journalist working for a newspaper in Tokyo who ends up challenging one of the city's most influential crime bosses. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Future possibilities

'Tokyo Vice' joins list of recently cancelled Max shows

Despite the conclusion of Tokyo Vice on Max, Rogers and Poul hinted at the potential continuation of the story. They stated, "We know there is more story to tell. Of course, we'll see what the future holds." The show joins a list of other series recently cancelled by Max, including The Girls on the Bus, Rap Shit, Julia, and Our Flag Means Death.