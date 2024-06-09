Next Article

Earl Spencer announces divorce from wife Karen

'Immensely sad,' says Charles Spencer about his split from Karen

By Tanvi Gupta 09:45 am Jun 09, 202409:45 am

What's the story Charles Spencer (60), the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of the late Princess Diana has announced his divorce from his wife Karen Spencer (52) after nearly 13 years of marriage. The couple made their split public through The Mail on Sunday. Expressing his sadness over the situation, Charles stated, "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Family background

Couple's marriage history: A look

Spencer and Karen tied the knot on June 18, 2011, at Althorp House, just two months after Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding. The couple shares a 12-year-old daughter named Charlotte Diana, whose middle name is a tribute to Princess Diana. Notably, Karen has two older daughters from her previous marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon. Spencer, meanwhile, has four children with his first wife Victoria Lockwood, and two children with his second wife Caroline Freud.

Relationship developments

Divorce coincides with memoir writing and new friendship

The end of Spencer's relationship with the Countess reportedly coincided with the wrtiting of his memoir, A Very Private School. The couple announced their separation to the staff at Althorp House, Spencer's ancestral home, in April. Meanwhile, Spencer is "becoming close to" Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman. Jarman co-hosts the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives with Spencer and the Rev. Richard Coles and they "look very happy together but that it is early days," noted the portal.

Memoir release

Spencer's memoir and Karen's support

In his memoir, released in March, Spencer shared his personal struggles including traumatic experiences at his boarding school and subsequent therapy journey. He also mulled over his marriages and sought professional help to understand his relationship patterns. Speaking to PEOPLE, he acknowledged Karen's support during the book writing process, stating "Karen has been supportive...And she supported the idea of me doing it."

Marriage reflection

'I had next to no understanding of intimacy'

Reflecting on his marriages, Spencer revealed in his memoir, "When looking at the wreckage of my first and second marriages, I learned early in therapy that being sent away to boarding school at eight years of age meant that I had next to no understanding of intimacy," he wrote. He acknowledged, "I think she [Karen] always hoped I would come out happier...and that seems to be the case very much."