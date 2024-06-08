Next Article

IDF rescues Israeli hostages from Hamas

Israeli troops successfully rescue 4 hostages kidnapped by Hamas

By Chanshimla Varah 05:51 pm Jun 08, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully rescued four Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in central Gaza on Saturday. The hostages, identified as Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. According to the Times of Israel, the rescue operation involved simultaneous raids on two Hamas sites in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The four hostages were among the 240 people who were allegedly kidnapped by Hamas when it launched a surprise sttack on Israel on October 7, 2023, starting off the ongoing war. During the attack, Hamas terrorists also killed 1,200 Israelis. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the Gaza Strip that has resulted in over 34,000 Palestinian deaths so far.

Aftermath

Hostages in good health

All four hostages were reported to be in good health and were transported to Tel Hashomer Hospital for further medical evaluation. The rescue operation involved heavy airstrikes against Hamas sites, supporting the ground troops. Hamas health authorities reported a "large number" of casualties due to these airstrikes. The IDF stated they will continue efforts to "bring the hostages home."

Emotional reunion

Rescued hostage Argamani receives presidential call

After the rescue, one of the hostages, Argamani, received a call from President Isaac Herzog. In a video shared by the president's office, she was filmed saying: "I am so happy to be here." She also spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed relief at hearing Hebrew again after a long time. To recall, a video of the Chinese-born Israeli citizen being dragged away by terrorists on the back of a motorbike, screaming, "Don't kill me!" went viral last year.

Twitter Post

Video: Argamani hugs her father

Ongoing crisis

Over 100 hostages still held in Palestinian enclave

While four people have been rescued, around 116 of the approximately 240 hostages abducted by Hamas terrorists remain in the Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli tallies. At least 40 of these hostages have been declared dead in absentia by authorities. Argamani's boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who was also kidnapped from the Supernova festival, is believed to still be in captivity.