In an interview, Chakraborty revealed that the much-anticipated Heeramandi 2 is not currently in discussion as they are focusing on other projects.

The spotlight is on 'Love & War', a film under production starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, marking Bhansali's latest project.

However, details about the film remain under wraps.

SLB prioritizes 'Love & War' over 'Heeramandi 2'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:30 pm Jun 27, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also known as SLB, appears to be prioritizing his new project Love & War over the second season of the popular show Heeramandi. This information was revealed by Subrata Chakraborty, the production designer for both projects. Despite the anticipation surrounding Heeramandi 2, Chakraborty confirmed that work on this sequel has not yet begun.

Production status

Chakraborty revealed discussions on 'Heeramandi 2' have not started

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Chakraborty disclosed that discussions about Heeramandi 2 have not yet started. He stated, "I have not had any discussion with Sir as we are working on other projects. He has not yet spoken to me about how things will go about." This revelation comes despite the high anticipation and curiosity among viewers for the second season of the popular show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

New project

Chakraborty confirmed 'Love & War' is under production

Chakraborty confirmed that the other project they are currently working on is Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. However, he refrained from sharing more details about the project stating, "Yes! This is under production so I cannot reveal much about it." This film marks Bhansali's latest announced project and reunites Kapoor and Bhatt after their successful collaboration in Brahmastra.