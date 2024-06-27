In brief Simplifying... In brief In a shocking twist to the Renukaswamy murder case, primary suspect Pavithra Gowda was caught applying makeup in custody, leading to a notice being issued to the overseeing sub-inspector.

Gowda, along with infamous Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is also her alleged boyfriend, and 15 others are in custody for the murder of Renukaswamy, who reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda.

Darshan confessed to being present during the victim's torture but denies witnessing the murder, while the autopsy revealed Renukaswamy died from multiple blunt injuries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pavithra Gowda's makeup in police custody sparks controversy

Pavithra Gowda applies makeup in custody; notice issued to sub-inspector

By Isha Sharma 04:05 pm Jun 27, 202404:05 pm

What's the story The Karnataka Police have issued a notice to a female sub-inspector following an incident involving actor Pavithra Gowda, who was seen wearing makeup while in police custody. Gowda, the primary suspect in the harrowing Renukaswamy murder case, was taken to her Bengaluru home to record the details of the crime scene, during which, she reportedly applied lipstick and other makeup. The incident has sparked debate over Gowda's perceived lack of remorse and guilt for the crime.

Negligence probed

The sub-inspector's negligence is now under scrutiny

The notice was issued by the office of the DCP (West) to the sub-inspector for negligence, and a clarification has been sought. "Pavithra used to stay at her home every night where she had probably kept her makeup bag." "The lady PSI could have observed this and stopped Pavithra from doing that. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice for an explanation," DCP (West) Girish said, reported India Today.

Case details

Details of the Renukaswamy murder case

Gowda is the primary accused in the murder case, allegedly for instigating it, while infamous Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is accused Number 2, believed to have executed the murder. Gowda and Darshan are reportedly dating. The victim, Renukaswamy, reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda which enraged Darshan and allegedly led him to plot and execute the murder. Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

Arrests made

Arrests made in connection with the murder case

Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested in connection with the murder and are currently in judicial custody. Per media reports, one of the accused, Raghavendra, a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had lured the victim to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretense that Darshan wanted to meet him. Here, he was allegedly tortured and killed.

Updates

Darshan's alleged confession about loan and victim's autopsy

While Darshan admits to being present during the torture, he denies being there when Renukaswamy died. A few days ago, he reportedly confessed to borrowing ₹40L from a friend to pay off other accused individuals and to silence witnesses of the crime. Moreover, the victim's autopsy revealed that Renukaswamy died "due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained." The post-mortem report also shows that dogs had eaten parts of his body after his murder.