Pavithra Gowda applies makeup in custody; notice issued to sub-inspector
The Karnataka Police have issued a notice to a female sub-inspector following an incident involving actor Pavithra Gowda, who was seen wearing makeup while in police custody. Gowda, the primary suspect in the harrowing Renukaswamy murder case, was taken to her Bengaluru home to record the details of the crime scene, during which, she reportedly applied lipstick and other makeup. The incident has sparked debate over Gowda's perceived lack of remorse and guilt for the crime.
The sub-inspector's negligence is now under scrutiny
The notice was issued by the office of the DCP (West) to the sub-inspector for negligence, and a clarification has been sought. "Pavithra used to stay at her home every night where she had probably kept her makeup bag." "The lady PSI could have observed this and stopped Pavithra from doing that. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice for an explanation," DCP (West) Girish said, reported India Today.
Details of the Renukaswamy murder case
Gowda is the primary accused in the murder case, allegedly for instigating it, while infamous Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is accused Number 2, believed to have executed the murder. Gowda and Darshan are reportedly dating. The victim, Renukaswamy, reportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda which enraged Darshan and allegedly led him to plot and execute the murder. Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.
Arrests made in connection with the murder case
Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested in connection with the murder and are currently in judicial custody. Per media reports, one of the accused, Raghavendra, a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had lured the victim to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretense that Darshan wanted to meet him. Here, he was allegedly tortured and killed.
Darshan's alleged confession about loan and victim's autopsy
While Darshan admits to being present during the torture, he denies being there when Renukaswamy died. A few days ago, he reportedly confessed to borrowing ₹40L from a friend to pay off other accused individuals and to silence witnesses of the crime. Moreover, the victim's autopsy revealed that Renukaswamy died "due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained." The post-mortem report also shows that dogs had eaten parts of his body after his murder.