In a shocking incident, 17 individuals, including actor Darshan, have been arrested for the brutal murder of Renukaswamy.

The victim was reportedly lured, tortured, and killed over offensive social media messages sent to Darshan's former co-star.

The crime, described as "horrific, brutal, and barbaric" by the police commissioner, has sparked public outrage and calls for a permanent ban on the actor.

By Isha Sharma 01:50 pm Jun 20, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has taken a horrifying turn with the autopsy report of the victim, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, revealing brutal details. The report indicates that Renukaswamy died "due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained." Forensic evidence further details he sustained 15 grievous injuries all over his body, leading to fatal blood clots. The post-mortem report also shows that dogs had eaten parts of his body after his murder.

Details of the report

He was also assaulted using a belt and stick

HT quoted a police officer as saying, "There was bleeding in his hands, feet, back, and chest. He died of blood clots due to the severe assault." "He was assaulted using a wooden stick and a belt. Additionally, the post-mortem report has revealed that dogs had eaten the man's face and some parts of his dead body." Per reports, he also had a ruptured testicle and was tortured through electric shocks.

Official statement

Police commissioner described crime as 'Horrific, brutal and barbaric'

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda described the crime as "horrific, brutal and barbaric." He emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring that the accused are punished and justice is delivered to Renukaswamy's family. "It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner, and we have to ensure that the accused in the case are punished and we have to deliver justice to the victim's family," Dayananda stated.

Arrests made

17 arrested in connection with Renukaswamy's murder

The investigation into Renukaswamy's murder has led to the arrest of 17 individuals, including actor Darshan and his former co-star Pavithra Gowda. Police reports suggest that the victim had sent alleged offensive messages to Gowda on social media, which allegedly angered Darshan. A member of Darshan's fan club, Raghavendra R, reportedly lured the victim to a secluded shed where he was tortured and subsequently killed. Various objects used in the torture were recovered by police from the crime scene.

Murder plot

Accused confess Darshan paid to kill Renukaswamy

Reports suggest that some of the accused confessed that Darshan paid them ₹30 lakh to kill Renukaswamy, dispose of his body, and destroy evidence. Police are also of the opinion believe Darshan may have paid as much as ₹50 lakh to four men involved in the planning and execution of the murder. A car allegedly used in the kidnapping was also seized by police from Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district and police also found Darshan's loafers in his wife's flat.

Public reaction

Public outrage and Darshan's wife's statement

The murder has generated outrage on social media and protests in Karnataka, with calls for a permanent ban on the actor. Meanwhile, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi recently wrote on Instagram, "I urge everyone to kindly publish only what is officially put out by the enforcement authorities. I have full faith in Ma Chamundeshwari & in our legal system. Let Justice Prevail."