In brief Simplifying... In brief Celebrate wisdom through cinema with these top picks.

'The Intern' and 'Up' highlight the power of intergenerational friendships and mentorship.

'The Bucket List' and 'Gran Torino' showcase how elder wisdom can inspire us to live fully and foster community harmony.

Lastly, 'A Man Called Ove' reminds us that change and connection are always possible, even in the face of loss.

These films beautifully illustrate how wisdom can bridge age gaps, inspire joy, and promote understanding.

Celebrating wisdom through cinema: Top films to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 01:37 pm Jun 20, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Films have the power to transcend age, connecting viewers with characters from all walks of life. Among these stories, those celebrating elder wisdom hold a special place. They remind us of the invaluable insights and experiences that come with age, teaching lessons of resilience, understanding, and compassion. Here are five uplifting films that beautifully showcase the wisdom of older generations.

Film 1

'The Intern'

The Intern (2015), directed by Nancy Meyers, stars Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who interns at an online fashion retailer. Under Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), the company's founder, Ben uses his life experience to guide younger colleagues. The film highlights intergenerational friendship and how wisdom can bridge age gaps, exploring themes of mentorship and support across generations.

Film 2

'The Bucket List'

The Bucket List (2007), directed by Rob Reiner, stars Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman as terminally ill men leaving the hospital to embrace life. Their global adventure isn't just about ticking off a list but sharing life lessons and finding joy. This film underscores how elder wisdom can inspire us to live more fully, showcasing the importance of seizing every moment.

Film 3

'Up'

Pixar's Up (2009) tells the story of Carl Fredricksen, a grumpy old widower who embarks on an adventure to South America in his flying house, inadvertently taking a young Boy Scout named Russell with him. As they navigate various challenges together, Carl transforms from a reluctant guardian into a loving mentor. "Up" showcases how intergenerational friendships can lead to mutual growth and understanding.

Film 4

'Gran Torino'

Clint Eastwood's Gran Torino (2008) features Eastwood as Walt Kowalski, a cantankerous Korean War veteran whose prized possession is his 1972 Gran Torino. Through an unlikely friendship with his Hmong neighbors, Walt confronts his prejudices and finds redemption in protecting them from gang violence. This film illustrates how elder wisdom combined with courage can foster community harmony and personal redemption.

Film 5

'A Man Called Ove'

A Man Called Ove (2015), a Swedish film based on Fredrik Backman's novel, portrays Ove Lindahl, an isolated retiree with strict rules and a short temper. His life takes a turn when new neighbors arrive, leading from annoyance to unexpected friendship. This friendship rekindles joy in Ove's life after loss, showcasing that change and connection are always possible.