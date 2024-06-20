In brief Simplifying... In brief Prabhas's latest film, 'Kalki 2898 AD', has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification after a few changes.

The film, a blend of Hindu mythology and sci-fi, is the longest in Prabhas's career, clocking in at over three hours.

'Kalki 2898 AD' receives U/A certificate

'Kalki 2898 AD' gets U/A certificate; lengthiest Prabhas film: Report

What's the story Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has successfully completed its censorship process. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hyderabad granted the Telugu version of the film a U/A certificate on Thursday, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Examining Committee requested minor changes including the addition of a disclaimer at the beginning stating that it is purely fictional and does not intend to offend any religion.

The Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested a few alterations to Kalki 2898 AD before issuing the U/A certificate. The changes included adding '2898 AD' next to the original text '6000 years after Mahabharata' and muting the word 'Veedi' when referring to Kaal Bhairava. After these modifications were made, the film was granted the U/A certification. The film is a fusion of Hindu mythology and sci-fi.

'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas's longest film yet

Kalki 2898 AD, with a runtime of 180.56 minutes (three hours, zero minutes, 56 seconds), is reportedly the longest film in Prabhas's career. His previous films Adipurush and Salaar had lengths of 179 and 175 minutes respectively. Radhe Shyam was one of his shortest films at just 138 minutes, while Saaho, Baahubali, and Baahubali 2 were each under three hours long. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and will hit cinemas worldwide on June 27.