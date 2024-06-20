In brief Simplifying... In brief Priyanka Chopra Jonas's co-founded restaurant, Sona, has announced its sudden closure after three successful years.

The final service will be a brunch on June 30.

Despite Chopra Jonas's departure from the venture in 2021, she remains a cherished part of the Sona family. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sona restaurant, co-founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, announces closure

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's former restaurant Sona announces abrupt closure

By Isha Sharma 12:37 pm Jun 20, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Sona, the New York-based restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has announced its closure. The establishment known for its modern Indian cuisine and celebrity clientele revealed on Instagram that it would cease operations on June 30. The restaurant was inaugurated in 2021 with a special pooja ceremony attended by Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas. However, she ended her partnership with the restaurant in 2023.

Farewell statement

Sona expresses gratitude as it prepares for final service

In a statement on its official Instagram account, Sona expressed gratitude to its patrons, stating, "After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors." The restaurant confirmed that its final service will be a brunch on Sunday, June 30. Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, among others, had previously visited the high-profile restaurant.

Chopra's impact

When Chopra Jonas parted ways with Sona

Chopra Jonas co-founded Sona with Maneesh Goyal in 2021, aiming to bring Indian culture to the fore. During her departure, a statement from her representatives highlighted that "Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career." Goyal expressed his gratitude for her partnership and support, stating, "We are grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner, she remains part of the Sona family."