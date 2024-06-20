In brief Simplifying... In brief Paparazzo Chawla spilled the beans on Reddit about his experiences with Bollywood celebrities.

He revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas' visits to India are profitable for paparazzi, and Babil Khan is genuinely humble.

He also shared that tips about celebrities' locations often come from unexpected sources like beggars.

His favorite celebrities to photograph include Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, while he finds Taapsee Pannu to be the rudest.

By Isha Sharma 12:21 pm Jun 20, 202412:21 pm

What's the story In a recent Reddit AMA, famous celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shed light on the intricacies and nuances of Mumbai's paparazzi culture. He disclosed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after celebrity by the paparazzi, placing him at the "top of the rate card." He also added that Ajay Devgn's personality changes off-camera and Karan Singh Grover once showed the middle finger to his team.

Lucrative returns

Priyanka Chopra's visits to India yield significant profits for paparazzi

Chawla also revealed that visits by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who primarily resides in Los Angeles post her marriage, are highly profitable for the paparazzi. In response to a question about the excitement surrounding her return to India, Chawla said, "Yes, whenever she comes to India, we earn good money." Further, when asked if Babil Khan is actually "humble" in real life, Chawla said, "Yes he is both off and on camera like his father."

The inside scoop

Chawla provides insight into paparazzi's information gathering techniques

Chawla explained how paparazzi gather information about celebrities' whereabouts. Tips come from various sources including restaurant and hotel staff members, and surprisingly, beggars in Mumbai. He revealed, "We follow the cars. We get tips from waiters of some big hotel and restaurants. And you will not believe, many beggars in Mumbai have the number of our staff who calls." When asked if Ambanis "call the paps," he candidly responded, "Do you think they need to call paps lol."

Favourite subjects

Chawla's most viewed and preferred celebrities to photograph

On his social media pages, posts featuring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi attract the most views. Chawla also shared his favourite celebrities to photograph include Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked about celebrities who maintain their kindness off-camera, he named Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi. Mincing no words, he added that Jaya Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are his "least favorite," while also calling Pannu the "rudest."