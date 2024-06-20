SRK most sought-after, Taapsee rudest: Paparazzo makes revelations on Reddit
In a recent Reddit AMA, famous celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shed light on the intricacies and nuances of Mumbai's paparazzi culture. He disclosed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after celebrity by the paparazzi, placing him at the "top of the rate card." He also added that Ajay Devgn's personality changes off-camera and Karan Singh Grover once showed the middle finger to his team.
Priyanka Chopra's visits to India yield significant profits for paparazzi
Chawla also revealed that visits by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who primarily resides in Los Angeles post her marriage, are highly profitable for the paparazzi. In response to a question about the excitement surrounding her return to India, Chawla said, "Yes, whenever she comes to India, we earn good money." Further, when asked if Babil Khan is actually "humble" in real life, Chawla said, "Yes he is both off and on camera like his father."
Chawla provides insight into paparazzi's information gathering techniques
Chawla explained how paparazzi gather information about celebrities' whereabouts. Tips come from various sources including restaurant and hotel staff members, and surprisingly, beggars in Mumbai. He revealed, "We follow the cars. We get tips from waiters of some big hotel and restaurants. And you will not believe, many beggars in Mumbai have the number of our staff who calls." When asked if Ambanis "call the paps," he candidly responded, "Do you think they need to call paps lol."
Chawla's most viewed and preferred celebrities to photograph
On his social media pages, posts featuring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi attract the most views. Chawla also shared his favourite celebrities to photograph include Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked about celebrities who maintain their kindness off-camera, he named Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi. Mincing no words, he added that Jaya Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are his "least favorite," while also calling Pannu the "rudest."