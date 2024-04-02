Next Article

SRK's son Aryan Khan is reportedly dating actor-model Larissa Bonesi

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is rumored to be in a relationship with Brazilian actor and model Larissa Bonesi. This speculation has been fueled by an old video that recently surfaced online, showing the two enjoying a concert. Further adding to the rumors is Aryan's social media activity where he not only follows Bonesi but also her family members.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the advent of social media, the limelight and attention on the lives of starkids have grown by the folds. Aryan is one of the most prominent star kids in India, especially after the infamous drug case in 2021. Fans monitor each and every activity of Aryan and this new development has sparked several speculations in the media.

Modeling

Bonesi did modeling for Aryan's brand

Bonesi's mother, Renata Bonesi, reportedly received a gift from D'Yavol X, Aryan's clothing brand, during her visit to Mumbai. This act has intensified the rumors about Aryan and Bonesi's potential relationship. It is noteworthy that Bonesi has previously worked as a model for Aryan's apparel brand. SRK and Aryan's sister-actor Suhana Khan have modeled for it, too.

Career

Bonesi's foray into Indian cinema

Bonesi made her Bollywood debut with Desi Boyz in the song Subha Hone Na De. Eventually, she went on to star in films like Go Goa Gone, and Telugu films like Thikka and Penthouse. The model has also starred in several songs including Jass Manak's Yes or No and Benny Dayal's Are U Coming. As of now, none of them have opened up about their alleged relationship.

Professional front

More about Aryan's debut project

While the rumors about his personal life continue to swirl, Aryan is preparing for his directorial debut with Stardom, a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The series, written and directed by Aryan, delves into the Indian film industry. The six-episodic series is slated to premiere on an OTT platform soon. Reportedly, the series will have many cameos including Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, among others.