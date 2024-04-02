Next Article

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer will soon be seen on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer to grace 'Great Indian Kapil Show'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:15 pm Apr 02, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Kapil Sharma and his comedic cohorts have taken Netflix by storm with their latest offering, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Following a stellar premiere featuring the Kapoor family—Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor—Netflix has now announced the next set of guests. Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are all set to grace the comedy talk show, promising audiences another laughter-filled episode. It will premiere on Saturday.

A crazy combo of cricket and comedy!

The episode's teaser, released on Tuesday, showcased the cricketers engaging in light-hearted banter with host Kapil. In the clip, when Kapil asked Rohit if he received any odd advice, he jokingly responded, "You must have noticed cricketers wearing headphones at the airport... Just so you know, it's not for fashion!" With everyone getting involved in cricket, this episode is set to be a barrel of laughs.

Kapil mimics cricketer, former show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu

The promo also teases a skit by Krushna Abhishek, portraying a nurse who feels bashful upon encountering the duo on stage. In another clip, Kapil questions Rohit about whether he ever loses his temper on the field. Rohit responds humorously, "What can I do? Our boys are lazy bums, they just don't run." The highlight of the promo is Kapil's imitation of former cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu, promising to evoke laughter.

Do not miss the teaser here!

'It's happening!': Positive reactions poured in for Rohit's show appearance

So far, the teaser has received positive reactions from social media users. Many expressed their excitement to see Rohit on the show, with one user humorously renaming it "The Great India Rohit Sharma Show." Another fan shared their joy at seeing their wish come true, stating, "Finally my dream is fulfilled to see Ro in Kapil Sharma show, it's happening."

In the meantime, revisit the first episode

During the first episode, the Kapoor family shared various family memories and anecdotes. Ranbir recounted a story about his father reprimanding him for entering a temple with shoes on and also discussed his affection for his daughter Raha. The episode was particularly memorable as it featured the original cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover, Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. New episodes drop every Saturday.