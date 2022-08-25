Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is coming back on THIS day

'The Kapil Sharma Show' will return to Sony TV from September 10.

Kapil Sharma and his comedy troupe are ready to tickle your funny bones all over again! The Kapil Sharma Show, which was on a brief hiatus due to its international tour to the US and Canada, will be back on Sony TV from September 10, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm. On Thursday, the channel released a promo to commemorate the talk show's comeback.

The Kapil Sharma Show, a towering name in the Hindi talk-show space, is known for catapulting Sharma's stardom and has been praised for its terrific performances by the entire cast.

Several noted luminaries from different walks of life have appeared on the show, including Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Kamal Haasan, and cricketers such as Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia.

The 45-second-long promo presents Sharma as an injured man who has supposedly lost his memory since he finds it difficult to recognize his wife (Sumona Chakravarti). Actor Srishty Rode (Bigg Boss 12) also makes an appearance toward the end, and Sharma flirts with her as everyone else looks on, flabbergasted. The clip also features Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

Lekar laughter ke naye reasons, @Kapilsharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/I13mgBCWf4 — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 25, 2022

Though TKSS' comeback is delightful news, not everything is hunky dory. Recently, pivotal cast member Krushna Abhishek, who essayed multiple characters, confirmed his departure from the show citing "agreement issues." In addition to that, popular comedienne Bharti Singh has also confirmed that she will no longer be a regular member and will only be seen sporadically due to her other personal and professional engagements.

Sharma has his hands full. Apart from headlining TKSS, he will also soon be seen in Zwigato, helmed by filmmaker Nandita Das. He'll don a rather serious avatar and will play a middle-class food delivery executive in the drama. Shahana Goswami (Bombay Begums) will be essaying the role of his wife. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.