Astrologer-actor Munisha Khatwani may join 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Report

11:52 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Munisha Khatwani, recognized for her roles in TV series like Tantra, Just Mohabbat, and Vaidehi, has reportedly been confirmed as a participant for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. An insider associated with the show disclosed to TOI that Khatwani was a last-minute addition, adding, "It will be interesting to see her interactions with other contestants. We have cast people from various walks of life to create an engaging mix for the audience."

Career journey

Khatwani's diverse career highlights

Khatwani, who previously appeared in the non-fiction show Survivor India, is not just an actor but also a renowned celebrity tarot card reader, who has previously done readings for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, among other celebrities. She is followed by a whopping 813K people on Instagram and has been popular in showbiz for years now. Her participation in the Anil Kapoor-led show will certainly add to the spunk of the program.

Contestant lineup

'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 3: Potential contestants revealed

The tentative list of contestants for the upcoming season includes actor-model Sana Makbul, Imlie actor Sai Ketan Rao, YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, Suhani Si Ek Ladki actor Poulomi Das, Dolly Chaiwala, and TV actor Sana Makbul Khan, among others. "Vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit has been confirmed by the makers. The show will premiere on JioCinema on Friday.

Show history

'Bigg Boss OTT': A look back at previous seasons

The inaugural season of the reality show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, with actor Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. Choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively. The second season saw Elvish Yadav, the first-ever wildcard entrant, clinch the trophy with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani as runners-up. This season was hosted by longtime Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.