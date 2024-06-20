'It was scary': Matthew McConaughey on his hiatus from Hollywood
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently disclosed that he contemplated quitting acting during his two-year hiatus from Hollywood. In an interview with Glen Powell for Interview Magazine, the 54-year-old actor expressed feeling confined to the romantic comedy genre and desired a career reinvention. "I've usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag," McConaughey shared, reflecting on his successful rom-com years.
The actor explored new vocations during his hiatus
During his break, McConaughey described his life as "scary" and engaged in "long talks" with his wife Camila Alvez McConaughey about "needing to find a new vocation." He considered various paths including teaching, studying music conducting, or working as a wildlife guide. Reflecting on his decision to step away from Hollywood, he said, "I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.'"
McConaughey reflects on his fear during hiatus
Speaking about his hiatus, McConaughey admitted, "But I made up my mind that that's what I needed to do, so I wasn't going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on." "But it was scary, because I didn't know if I was ever going to get out of the desert." His breakout role was in 1993's Dazed and Confused, and is now awaiting the release of The Rivals of Amziah King and The Lost Bus.
His incredible career shift after hiatus
McConaughey had no film credits between 2007 and 2010, following a string of romantic comedies including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Subsequently, his career trajectory changed dramatically when he won an Oscar for his performance in the drama film Dallas Buyers Club in 2014. He also starred in the acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, marking a significant departure from his previous rom-com roles.