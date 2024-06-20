In brief Simplifying... In brief Matthew McConaughey took a break from Hollywood, considering careers like teaching or wildlife guiding, and described the period as "scary".

Matthew McConaughey considered quitting acting during his Hollywood hiatus

By Isha Sharma 11:27 am Jun 20, 202411:27 am

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently disclosed that he contemplated quitting acting during his two-year hiatus from Hollywood. In an interview with Glen Powell for Interview Magazine, the 54-year-old actor expressed feeling confined to the romantic comedy genre and desired a career reinvention. "I've usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag," McConaughey shared, reflecting on his successful rom-com years.

Career exploration

During his break, McConaughey described his life as "scary" and engaged in "long talks" with his wife Camila Alvez McConaughey about "needing to find a new vocation." He considered various paths including teaching, studying music conducting, or working as a wildlife guide. Reflecting on his decision to step away from Hollywood, he said, "I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.'"

Reflection

Speaking about his hiatus, McConaughey admitted, "But I made up my mind that that's what I needed to do, so I wasn't going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on." "But it was scary, because I didn't know if I was ever going to get out of the desert." His breakout role was in 1993's Dazed and Confused, and is now awaiting the release of The Rivals of Amziah King and The Lost Bus.

Career resurgence

His incredible career shift after hiatus

McConaughey had no film credits between 2007 and 2010, following a string of romantic comedies including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Subsequently, his career trajectory changed dramatically when he won an Oscar for his performance in the drama film Dallas Buyers Club in 2014. He also starred in the acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, marking a significant departure from his previous rom-com roles.