What's the story Tony Lo Bianco, the esteemed actor famed for his roles in cult classic Hollywood films such as The French Connection and The Honeymoon Killers, has died at 87. His wife, Alyse Lo Bianco, confirmed that he passed away at their home in Poolesville, Maryland due to prostate cancer. Born in 1936, Lo Bianco's remarkable acting career spanned over six decades with more than 100 acting credits to his name. May he rest in peace.

Lo Bianco began his acting journey with shows like Get Smart!, N.Y.P.D., and The Doctors during the 1960s. His breakout role came in The Honeymoon Killers, followed by a starring role in the Oscar-winning film, The French Connection. Reportedly, his last performance was in Ray Romano's directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens (2022). He also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in F.I.S.T and worked with Anthony Hopkins in Nixon.

In addition to the 70mm, Lo Bianco made significant contributions to television. He appeared in various TV movies including Marciano, where he portrayed boxer Rocky Marciano. His major roles in miniseries include La Romana (1988), The Maharaja's Daughter (1994), and Marco Polo (1982). His television appearances spanned shows like Jessie (1984), Homicide: Life on the Street (1995), Police Story, Texas Ranger, Law & Order, and Murder.

In a 2015 interview, the actor reflected, "I look at shows or performances and think about how I can make them better. When I see an actor or an actress or a director, I always think, 'What is he or she missing?'" "'How I can get to the depth of what is being said or being told?' That is part of the artistic side of my life, and I think it transfers into me as a human."