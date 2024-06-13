Next Article

Vijay Varma announces new web series 'Matka King'

What's the real story behind Vijay Varma's 'Matka King'

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Jun 13, 202411:35 am

What's the story Vijay Varma, renowned for his variety of roles in films and web series, recently announced his next project, a web series titled Matka King. The series is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for his acclaimed films Sairat and Fandry. Currently under production, the narrative explores the world of matka gambling in 1960s Mumbai and is inspired by the real-life Matka King phenomenon that dominated India from the 1960s to the 1990s. Here's the true story.

Series inspiration

Series based on life of real 'Matka King,' Ratan Khatri

The Matka King series is based on the life of Ratan Khatri, regarded as one of the pioneers of betting in India. Born into a Sindhi family, Khatri moved from Karachi, Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition. He later earned the title 'Matka King' for transforming and popularizing matka, a form of gambling that originated in Mumbai in 1962, into a nationwide phenomenon.

Gambling evolution

Khatri's journey from cotton trader to 'Matka King'

Khatri initially worked for Kalyanji Bhagat, another renowned 'Matka King' known for Worli Matka. He later established his own venture, Ratan Matka, and was rumored to have clients in the form of celebrities and dignitaries worldwide. Despite legal challenges leading to 19-month imprisonment during the nationwide Emergency, Khatri revolutionized matka gambling by transitioning it from betting on cotton rates to drawing playing cards.

Star-studded cast

'Matka King' web series features stellar cast

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai, Matka King boasts a stellar cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav. The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under Roy Kapur Films. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Varma, meanwhile, was last seen in the Netflix murder mystery film Murder Mubarak, which opened to disastrous reviews.

Parallel project

Telugu cinema also exploring 'matka' gambling theme

In a parallel development, apart from the Hindi fraternity, Telugu cinema is also delving into the allure of matka gambling. Director Karuna Kumar is developing a film titled Matka, set in the 1950s to 1980s and starring actor Varun Tej in multiple avatars. The film explores real incidents that shook the nation during that period, but the filmmakers have reportedly clarified that their story isn't based on Khatri's life.