By Tanvi Gupta 11:41 am Jan 22, 2024

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Months after overcoming breast cancer, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer. A spokesperson for the 64-year-old royal shared that the diagnosis has been "distressing." The discovery of malignant melanoma happened during her reconstructive surgery after the mastectomy she underwent in July 2023. Her dermatologist tested several moles concurrently, which subsequently revealed the skin cancer.

But first, know who's Ferguson, her relation to the Royals

Once married to Prince Andrew—brother of King Charles III—Ferguson is an extended British Royal Family member and mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Also an acclaimed author, she has penned books such as The Royal Switch and Travels with Queen Victoria. Despite her divorce in 1996, she shares a manor near Windsor Castle with Prince Andrew, who, in 2020, stepped down from his royal duties following a sex scandal linked to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Medical jargon: Understanding malignant melanoma and its causes

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), malignant melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread throughout the body. The main cause is exposure to ultraviolet light from the Sun or sunbeds. Factors like age, pale skin, numerous moles, and a family history of skin cancer can also increase melanoma risk. Early detection and treatment are vital for improving prognosis and reducing the chance of cancer spreading.

Doctors are currently assessing melanoma's stage: Ferguson's spokesperson

Per reports, doctors are currently assessing the melanoma's early detection. Ferguson's spokesperson mentioned, "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages." They emphasized that despite the "distress" of another diagnosis post-breast cancer treatment, the Duchess remains in "good spirits." Ferguson believes that this incident will raise awareness regarding monitoring moles for changes in size, shape, color, texture, and appearance as potential melanoma indicators.

Ferguson's breast cancer diagnosis

To recall, in 2021, Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram. She candidly discussed her diagnosis and treatment on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah together with Sarah Thomson, which premiered in June 2023. The Duchess has also supported the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019. She subsequently visited a Polish clinic in 2021 to address challenges faced by women after mastectomies.

Medical issues: Other Royals, including King Charles undergoing medical procedures

Notably, Ferguson is the third royal to reveal a medical procedure in the last week. Previously, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will undergo treatment for a benign enlarged prostate, confirming that his public engagements will resultantly be briefly postponed. Separately, Catherine, Princess of Wales is recovering in the hospital following a successful planned abdominal surgery, leading to the cancellation of her public commitments until Easter.