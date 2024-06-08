Next Article

Julia Butters in negotiations for Disney's 'Freaky Friday 2'

By Isha Sharma 09:43 am Jun 08, 202409:43 am

What's the story Julia Butters, recognized for her performances in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and The Fabelmans, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Disney's sequel to Freaky Friday. This potential addition to the sequel was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The studio had confirmed plans for the sequel last year and announced in March that Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Welcome to Chippendales, would be directing the project.

Why does this story matter?

The Freaky Friday series, originally a 1972 namesake children's book by Mary Rogers, has seen multiple film adaptations. The first adaptation was released in 1976 with Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster playing mother and daughter roles. Then came the 2003 remake that became a box office hit, grossing a whopping $160M worldwide. Directed by Mark Waters with a script by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon, the film left a significant impact on pop culture history.

Original 'Freaky Friday' stars likely to return for sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, stars of the original Freaky Friday, are also reportedly in discussions to reprise their roles. However, Disney has not officially confirmed any cast members yet. Andrew Gunn, the producer of the original film, is set to produce the sequel alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr. Notably, Curtis and Lohan have long expressed their desire for a Freaky Friday sequel.

Lohan and Curtis's possibility of returning to the sequel

In a 2023 interview with the New York Times, Lohan stated, "We would only make someting that people would absolutely adore." While promoting her 2022 horror film Halloween Ends, Curtis told NYT that fans demand a sequel. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made." An Instagram post by Curtis further fueled the rumors of their reunion.