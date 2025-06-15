Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' struggles to hit ₹50cr mark
What's the story
The action drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, is struggling at the box office.
On its second Saturday, the film earned around ₹90L, taking its total domestic collection to around ₹45.65 crore, per Sacnilk.
Despite a strong opening with earnings of ₹15.5 crore on Day 1, the film has failed to maintain its momentum.
Box office decline
The film couldn't cross ₹44 crore mark in 1st week
The film's first week earnings were estimated at ₹44 crore, but the second weekend hasn't brought any relief.
Tamil Nadu is still the film's biggest contributor, but footfalls are still dwindling.
On Saturday, Thug Life recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 23.10%, with night shows peaking at 29.09% and morning shows dipping as low as 15.5%, reported Sacnilk.
Star-studded cast
'Thug Life' has an ensemble cast
Apart from Haasan, Thug Life also stars a large ensemble comprising Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.
The film's technical aspects, such as cinematography and the background score, have been praised despite the screenplay and pacing issues in the second half.