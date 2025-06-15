What's the story

The action drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, is struggling at the box office.

On its second Saturday, the film earned around ₹90L, taking its total domestic collection to around ₹45.65 crore, per Sacnilk.

Despite a strong opening with earnings of ₹15.5 crore on Day 1, the film has failed to maintain its momentum.