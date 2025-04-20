TN: 3 dead, over 30 hospitalized after drinking sewage-contaminated water
What's the story
In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, over 30 residents have been hospitalized, and three fatalities have been reported due to drinking water contaminated with sewage. The victims include a four-year-old girl.
The alarming situation has sparked public outrage, with local residents blaming municipal negligence for the disaster and demanding immediate medical assistance and accountability from officials.
Cause
Investigation into the cause of contamination
Preliminary investigations indicate the water contamination could have been due to sewage mixing with the drinking water supply.
Residents had raised the issue repeatedly, but it was allegedly ignored by the municipal corporation.
An infant's death was caused by an allergic reaction, possibly due to traditional methods of disinfection and recitation therapy.
Large gatherings during local festivals and food served at Annadanam programs are also suspected to have caused allergic reactions, leading to vomiting and diarrhea.
Precautionary steps
Water supply halted, alternative measures implemented
In response to the crisis, authorities have stopped the water supply and are supplying temporary water through the Corporation vehicles.
Corporation staff are inspecting the water pipeline for leaks.
To probe the matter further, samples from six locations have been collected and sent for analysis.
Two of the victims have been identified as Varalakshmi (88) and Mohana Rangan (42), who were residing in the Pallavaram Cantonment area.