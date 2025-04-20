Preliminary investigations indicate the water contamination could have been due to sewage mixing with the drinking water supply.

Residents had raised the issue repeatedly, but it was allegedly ignored by the municipal corporation.

An infant's death was caused by an allergic reaction, possibly due to traditional methods of disinfection and recitation therapy.

Large gatherings during local festivals and food served at Annadanam programs are also suspected to have caused allergic reactions, leading to vomiting and diarrhea.