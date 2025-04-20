Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claims 3 lives
What's the story
Three people have died in a cloudburst in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The rains led to flash floods and landslides, damaging houses and infrastructure extensively.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked due to landslides, leaving commuters stranded even as authorities work around the clock to restore access and rush in aid to affected residents.
Rainfall impact
Series of rain-related incidents in Jammu region
The cloudburst in Seri Bagna village is not an isolated case. The death toll from rain-related disasters in the Jammu region has gone up to five in two days.
On Saturday night, a lightning strike in Reasi district's Arnas area killed two and injured one.
This series of incidents highlights the severe impact of heavy rainfall on this region.
Infrastructure destruction
Flash floods cause extensive damage in Dharam Kund village
Flash floods, caused by heavy rains, wreaked havoc in Dharam Kund village. More than 40 houses were damaged, of which 10 were completely destroyed.
Despite difficult conditions with continuous rainfall and repeated cloudbursts, police teams rescued over 100 residents from affected areas.
The overflowing stream also swept away several vehicles, further contributing to the devastation across the region.
Official praise
Union Minister commends district administration's prompt response
Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the district administration for its quick response to the cloudburst.
"There were landslides and strong winds in Ramban. The administration acted quickly and saved lives," he posted on X.
A district official also drew attention to the massive destruction caused by rain, cloudbursts, landslides, and hailstorms, but assured that protecting lives is their first priority.
Traffic disruption
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to extreme weather
The severe weather has also caused the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.
Landslides, mudslides, and falling rocks on the Nashri-Banihal stretch have made large parts of the 250km highway inaccessible, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.
A traffic department official urged against traveling via the route till conditions improve and clearance is done.