Beware of fake messages about 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025'
What's the story
A hoax social media message has caused a ruckus, falsely claiming that the Indian government is giving away free 5-star ACs under a scheme called 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025.'
The message further claims the government will start distributing them from May.
However, the PIB Fact Check has busted the rumor, stating no such scheme exists.
Verification
PIB fact check debunks the rumor
PIB Fact Check's official handle took to X to clarify that no such scheme has been announced by the Ministry of Power.
The fact-checking agency said, "A post being widely shared on social media claims that under a new scheme, 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025,' the Government will provide free 5-star air conditioners and 1.5 crore ACs have already been prepared."
Precautionary measures
Government warns against falling for such scams
The government has cautioned the public against such fraudulent schemes, urging them not to click on unknown links or share personal information.
PIB Fact Check stressed that these fake posts are often designed to mislead people, collect personal details, or drive traffic to unverified pages.
To protect themselves from online scams and misinformation, individuals should verify claims with official sources before taking any action.
Twitter Post
PIB Fact Check on X
A post being widely shared on social media claims that under a new scheme 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025', the Government will provide free 5-star air conditioners and 1.5 crore ACs have already been prepared. #PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 18, 2025
❌This claim is #FAKE
❌No such scheme providing free 5-… pic.twitter.com/6MMJZdI2tV