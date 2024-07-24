In short Simplifying... In short Ali Fazal is set to star in the upcoming six-part series 'Rakht Brahmand', alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The series, initially planned as a feature film, is a fantastical world crafted by Rahi Anil Barve and will premiere on Netflix in late 2025.

Besides this, Fazal is juggling other projects including Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Lahore 1947', backed by Aamir Khan.

Ali Fazal joins cast of fantasy drama 'Rakht Brahmand'

Not Aditya, but Ali Fazal to lead 'Rakht Brahmand': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:42 pm Jul 24, 202404:42 pm

What's the story While settling into life with his newborn daughter with actor-wife Richa Chadha, rumors are swirling about Ali Fazal's next cinematic adventure. Reports suggest he's snagged the lead role in the upcoming fantasy drama series Rakht Brahmand, backed by the visionary duo Raj & DK. This news comes on the heels of an earlier report, which had named Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead. As of now, there's no official confirmation regarding either casting choice.

Production details

'Rakht Brahmand' to begin filming, features ensemble cast

Per reports, Fazal is said to star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the direction of Rahi Anil Barve, famous for Tumbbad. A six-part limited series, it will commence filming next week in Mumbai. Fazal is expected to shoot for it throughout August while juggling other projects. The ensemble cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. The project is produced by Raj & DK, known for acclaimed shows like The Family Fan, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi.

About the series

It was initially conceived as a feature film: Report

According to the previous report, the director has crafted a world that is mysterious and fantastical, a realm that has not been previously explored in Indian cinema. Initially conceived as a feature film, it was adapted into a web series due to the extensive material that couldn't be condensed into a movie format. The series is targeting a global Netflix premiere in late 2025.

Future roles

Fazal's upcoming projects include 'Metro... In Dino,' 'Lahore 1947'

In addition to Rakht Brahmand, Fazal has an exciting lineup of projects. He will appear in Anurag Basu's highly-anticipated film Metro... In Dino—reportedly set to hit theaters on November 29. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Further, Fazal is part of Lahore 1947—a film backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi featuring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol in lead roles.