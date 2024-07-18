In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who first met on the set of Fukrey and married in 2020, have welcomed a baby girl.

Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

What's the story Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. The child was born two days prior, on July 16, Tuesday. In a joint statement, the couple expressed their joy and gratitude saying, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on July 16, 2024! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!" Congratulations to the new parents!

Relationship

Chadha and Fazal's love story and marriage

Chadha and Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey and later tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. They celebrated their union with an inimate ceremony in Lucknow on October 4, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy news in February with a joint post captioned "1+1=3," symbolizing the addition of a new member to their family.

Anticipation

Chadha shared her entire pregnancy journey on social media

Prior to the birth, Chadha had shared her anticipation for the baby's arrival in an Instagram post on July 14. Despite acknowledging her discomfort during pregnancy, she emphasized that she never felt alone and always sensed someone was listening in. The couple also posed for a maternity photoshoot, where they were seen touching Chadha's baby bump, lost in thought.

Career highlights

Couple's recent professional endeavors

On the professional front, Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, currently streaming on Netflix, where she played the character of Lajjo. Fazal's latest work includes reprising his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 3, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Both actors continue to make significant contributions to Bollywood cinema.