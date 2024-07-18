Congratulations! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl
Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday. The child was born two days prior, on July 16, Tuesday. In a joint statement, the couple expressed their joy and gratitude saying, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on July 16, 2024! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!" Congratulations to the new parents!
Chadha and Fazal's love story and marriage
Chadha and Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey and later tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. They celebrated their union with an inimate ceremony in Lucknow on October 4, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy news in February with a joint post captioned "1+1=3," symbolizing the addition of a new member to their family.
Chadha shared her entire pregnancy journey on social media
Prior to the birth, Chadha had shared her anticipation for the baby's arrival in an Instagram post on July 14. Despite acknowledging her discomfort during pregnancy, she emphasized that she never felt alone and always sensed someone was listening in. The couple also posed for a maternity photoshoot, where they were seen touching Chadha's baby bump, lost in thought.
Couple's recent professional endeavors
On the professional front, Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar, currently streaming on Netflix, where she played the character of Lajjo. Fazal's latest work includes reprising his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 3, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Both actors continue to make significant contributions to Bollywood cinema.