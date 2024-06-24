In brief Simplifying... In brief The trailer for 'Wild Wild Punjab' showcases a chaotic adventure of four friends trying to reunite one of them with his ex-girlfriend, highlighting the healing power of friendship.

The film, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and directed by Simarpreet Singh, is a Netflix-Luv Films collaboration, continuing their successful partnership in delivering diverse content.

'Wild Wild Punjab' will premiere on Netflix on July 10

'Wild Wild Punjab' trailer follows four friends on 'break-up' trip

By Tanvi Gupta 05:36 pm Jun 24, 202405:36 pm

What's the story The trailer of the forthcoming comic caper, Wild Wild Punjab, was finally unveiled on Monday. Set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, the film stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill. Before the trailer release, the makers unveiled a poster featuring leading ladies—Patralekhaa in a traditional Punjabi avatar and Ishita Raj Sharma flaunting her hippie-styled persona, heightening excitement. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Trailer reveals 'Wild Wild Punjab's chaotic adventure

The trailer, spanning over two minutes and 30 seconds, portrays four friends embarking on a wild adventure to reunite Rajesh Khanna (played by Varun) with his ex-girlfriend. This journey unfolds into a whirlwind of chaos, involving shootings, fights, bloodshed, and humorous banter among the friends. Amid this chaotic backdrop, the underlying theme reflected in the trailer is the healing power of friendship, suggesting that it has the potential to mend all heartbreaks.

Film's production was delayed for unique reasons

Wild Wild Punjab is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and directed by Simarpreet Singh. Interestingly, it was reportedly Ranjan's first production venture announced in 2015 but was delayed until after the 2016 release of Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab. The delay was due to the similar Punjab-based themes of both films, demanding a unique narrative for each.

Film marks another Netflix-Luv Films collaboration

Wild Wild Punjab marks another partnership between Luv Films and Netflix, following their successful ventures in delivering content that resonates with a diverse audience. The film aims to capture the essence of modern relationships and the dynamics of friendship. Luv Films's other movies such as Jai Mummy Di, Malang, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Vadh, and Kuttey are also streaming on Netflix.