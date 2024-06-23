In brief Simplifying... In brief Junaid Khan's film 'Maharaj', based on the significant 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, has finally been released after overcoming legal hurdles.

Junaid Khan speaks about his acting debut 'Maharaj'

Junaid Khan describes 'Maharaj' as 'long and wild journey'

By Isha Sharma 09:28 am Jun 23, 202409:28 am

What's the story Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently made his acting debut in the historical drama Maharaj, a joint production by Netflix and YRF Entertainment. The film has garnered significant attention, particularly for Junaid's performance. Overwhelmed by the response, Junaid expressed his gratitude for the positive reviews and excitement that his debut was being viewed globally.

'Made with a lot of love and respect'

In a statement, he said, "I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess." "Maharaj was made with a lot of love and respect and passion and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large."

'I have miles to go'

Talking about how there is still a scope for betterment, he added, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work." Junaid will next be seen in a film alongside Sai Pallavi and is currently shooting for Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. The latter is a remake of Love Today.

'Maharaj' based on a significant historical Indian legal battle

Maharaj is a film adaptation of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, a landmark legal battle in Indian history. The narrative follows Karsandas Mulji, one of India's most influential social reformers. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, the film features Junaid alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in key roles, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

'Maharaj' was released after overcoming legal hurdles

The release of Maharaj was initially postponed due to a stay order following allegations that the film offended the sentiments of a certain community. It was supposed to release on June 14. Finally, on Friday, Justice Sangeeta K Vishen lifted the stay order after viewing the film and determining that it did not target any community's sentiments. This decision allowed for the film's eventual release and subsequent global viewership.