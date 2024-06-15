In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot at Bastian in Mumbai on June 23, with a formal and festive dress code.

The couple will officially register their marriage on the same day, followed by a star-studded party with guests including Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, and Honey Singh.

The pre-wedding celebration will take place at their Juhu home on June 22, exclusively for close friends and family.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie knot on June 23

Honey Singh's presence, celebration at Bastian: All about Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 01:13 pm Jun 15, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been dating for seven years, are all set to take their relationship to the next level! Expected to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai, the couple plans to have an intimate ceremony, and their unique wedding invite, resembling a magazine cover, has already drawn considerable attention. As the date approaches, we delve into the venue, guest list, and everything important.

Leaked audio invite confirmed all the rumors!

Fans were in a frenzy recently when a leaked wedding invite surfaced online, designed like a magazine cover featuring a love-up photo of Sinha and Iqbal from a vacation. The invite excitedly declares, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumors were true." In addition to the invite, Sinha and Iqbal shared an audio message: "Over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment."

Wedding details

Wedding details: Venue, time, and dress code revealed

Sinha and Iqbal will celebrate their nuptials at Bastian in Mumbai, with festivities commencing at 8:00pm on June 23, reportedly. "So, drop everything and join us for the party on June 23," the couple exclaimed in the audio message—accompanied by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen playing in the background. The leaked invite also specified, "Dress code: formal and festive," with a request to avoid wearing red.

Pre-Wedding festivities

Pre-wedding celebration and official registration details

If reports have to be believed, the couple will officially register their marriage on June 23, followed by a wedding party for friends and colleagues from the film industry. An insider reportedly revealed that there will be a celebration at their family home in Juhu on June 22, with only close friends and family invited, per HT. The wedding comes after Sinha's father, actor-MP Shatrughan Sinha, won the general elections from Asansol, West Bengal representing the TMC party.

Guest list

Who all are going to attend the Sinha-Iqbal wedding?

The guest list for the wedding party includes some of Bollywood's biggest names. Invites have been extended to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma. Notably, Sinha's Heeramandi co-stars, including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and others have also been invited to the event, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, rapper Honey Singh and actor Poonam Dhillon also confirmed that they had been invited to the wedding.