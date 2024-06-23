In brief Simplifying... In brief The docuseries 'Taylor's Version' delves into the dispute between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun over the ownership of Swift's first six albums.

It explores key moments, including sexism in the music industry and Justin Bieber's involvement, and suggests Swift used her fandom against Braun.

Despite the controversy, Swift has moved on, turning the situation into a fulfilling creative endeavor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Inside the Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun feud

'Bad Blood: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun': All jaw-dropping revelations

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Jun 23, 202402:00 am

What's the story The latest documentary on Taylor Swift takes a sharp turn from her usual success stories, diving instead into the 2019 controversy when Scott Borchetta sold Swift's early work to Scooter Braun. Titled Bad Blood: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun—the series hit Disney+ on Friday and is split into two parts—"Taylor's Version" and "Scooter's Version." It kicks off with a bold proclamation: "Taylor Swift is the most successful music artist of all time." Here are the juiciest revelations from this docuseries.

About the controversy

But first, know what exactly happened in 2019

In 2019, Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Swift's former label, Big Machine Records, in a substantial $300M deal. This acquisition included Swift's first six albums. On June 30, 2019, Swift publicly expressed her dismay over Braun's acquisition of her masters, explaining that she had long sought ownership of her music but was offered only the opportunity to earn back one album at a time by re-signing with Big Machine—a deal she refused. This prompted Swift to pursue re-recording her entire catalog.

Key events

In 'Taylors's Version,' docuseries highlights key moments in Swift-Braun dispute

The first episode of the docuseries emphasizes extensively Ye's interruption of Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Braun's tenure as Ye's manager extended until 2018, hinting at an underlying reason for the former manager's initial acquisition of Big Machine. The series also features Kim Kardashian's Snapchat video proving that Swift knew about Ye's "Famous" line before its release, which led to her being labeled a snake—a tag she later reclaimed during her Reputation era.

Sexism and Bieber

Docuseries explores sexism and Bieber's role in the dispute

The docuseries highlights sexism in the music industry, using examples from Swift's life such as constant jokes about her dating life and her sexual assault trial against a radio DJ. Justin Bieber's involvement is also spotlighted due to his role as Braun's biggest client. Only two of Swift's songs, The Man and Bad Blood, are featured in the episodes, which begin with Swift's words: "Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

Braun's past

Braun's history and Swift's fandom explored in Episode 2

The second episode delves into Braun's history, suggesting that Swift weaponized her fandom against him, leading to threats from fans. The docuseries implies this online vitriol contributed to his ex-wife Yael Cohen filing for divorce. Legal experts featured in the series point out that Swift's consent was not needed for the sale of her masters and suggest she was aware of the deal. Contradicting Swift, Borchetta claims that she had an opportunity to purchase her own masters.

Conclusion

Docuseries concludes with statement from Team Swift

The docuseries concludes with a statement from Team Swift, asserting that the singer has moved on from the saga. The statement reads: "Taylor has completely moved on from this saga and has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling creative endeavors of her life." This marks the end of the series, which provides a comprehensive look at the dispute between Swift and Braun.