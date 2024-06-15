In brief Simplifying... In brief Bianca Censori's revealing outfit sparked outrage in Japan, with critics calling it disrespectful to the country's culture.

Outrage erupts over Bianca Censori's revealing attire in Japan

Bianca Censori's 'barely-there' 'naked' outfit stirs controversy in Japan

What's the story Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West—now legally known as Ye—has sparked outrage among Japanese citizens due to her revealing outfit during a shopping trip in Tokyo. The 29-year-old was seen flaunting a ribbed cream G-string thong leotard and going braless in the sheer ensemble, leaving little to the imagination. Critics have condemned her attire as public indecency—an offense that could attract a fine of up to 3,00,000 yen under Japan's Penal Code.

'I'm disgusted...': Public reaction to Censori's outfit

The public reaction to Censori's outfit has been overwhelmingly negative, with many considering it an insult to Japanese culture. One individual commented, "As a Japanese national I am disgusted. This is bad behavior." Another person stated that there was "absolutely no need and she should be charged with indecency." Many echoed this sentiment, arguing that the couple showed no respect for the country's culture and their behavior was shameful.

Travel in economy class: An uncommon sight!

The Tokyo sighting came just a day after Ye and Censori were caught flying in economy class. A TikTok user, Brandon Doggett captured them, saying, "I was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom." Ye, sporting a white robe and matching pants, appeared to be trying to catch some sleep, while Bianca scrolled on her phone beside him. This sighting follows reports of Ye's financial setbacks, including the loss of his billionaire status.

Past instances of 'indecent' 'disrespectful' behavior

During their travels, Ye and Censori have repeatedly stirred controversy. In Venice last October, they faced accusations of indecent exposure in a water taxi. The couple's antics in Venice escalated into a police investigation over what was termed a "disrespectful" incident. Allegations included Ye exposing his bare buttocks while his wife knelt before him. Moreover, back in February, Censoir faced potential trouble when she ditched her bra and rocked only sheer tights during a Paris shopping spree.

Is Ye behind Censori's bizarre outfit selection?

The fashion designer is widely believed to have influenced all of Censori's recent controversial looks. The rapper has reportedly instructed her to "never speak" and has imposed a strict set of rules—dictating what she wears. According to a report, Censori is seen as not having "a mind of her own anymore" and simply "obeys" the rapper. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," an insider told DailyMail.