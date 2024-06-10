Next Article

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm Jun 10, 202412:32 pm

What's the story The latest addition to the Legendary and Warner Bros. Monsterverse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is in no mood to slow down. The acclaimed film has set a new record by grossing $570M worldwide, surpassing the previous record of $568.6M held by 2017's Kong Skull Island. The box office earnings for New Empire are split into $373.7M from international markets and $196.3M domestically. Here is a breakdown of its collections.

'New Empire' topped charts in 35 markets

The film has achieved the status of highest-grossing Monsterverse title in as many as 35 markets, including Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UAE. This success is attributed to Warner Bros.'s marketing and global distribution team. The studio capitalized on a golden opportunity when Sony moved its Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire release date from Easter weekend to March 22, providing a launchpad for New Empire.

'New Empire' shattered opening weekend projections

Originally projected to earn $45M over the Easter weekend, the movie exceeded expectations with an $80M domestic and $194M worldwide opening. Directed by Adam Wingard, this is his second venture after 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed $470.1M worldwide. Currently, New Empire is the second highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2024 after Legendary/Warner Bros.'s Dune: Part Two, which earned $711.8M.

'New Empire' set new records in India and Cambodia

In India, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has set a new record as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film of all time, earning $16M. It also holds the title of the studio's biggest movie in Cambodia. Despite post-COVID-19 challenges for Hollywood in China, the sensational film managed to earn $132.4M, becoming the highest-grossing offshore territory for the film.

'New Empire' dominated top-grossing territories

Other top-grossing territories for New Empire include Mexico ($33.7M), UK ($18.1M), France ($12.4M), Australia ($12.3M), Japan ($10.8M), Indonesia ($9.2M), Brazil ($8.4M), Taiwan ($7.7M), Germany ($7.1M), and Spain ($6.8M). The production of the movie cost a net of $135M before P&A, with 75% funded by Legendary and Warner Bros. covering 25%. The film serves as the fifth project in the Monsterverse franchise.