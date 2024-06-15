In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD", a star-studded sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in a dystopian future setting.

The plot, which begins in the Mahabharata era and ends in 2898 AD, will be released in multiple languages.

The film, with its unique blend of Hindu mythology and futuristic elements, promises to be a massive hit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas have teamed up for 'Bhairava Anthem'

'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas-Diljit look fiery in 'Bhairava Anthem' glimpse

By Isha Sharma 05:27 pm Jun 15, 202405:27 pm

What's the story The first song from the highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, titled Bhairava Anthem, will feature vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and has been filmed on Prabhas. A 21-second promo of the song was released by the makers on Saturday, with the full song set to be released on Sunday. The film's team has dubbed it as "India's biggest song," building anticipation for its release ahead of the film's theatrical debut on June 27.

Twitter Post

Here is a brief glimpse

Film details

Star-Studded cast and futuristic setting of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film is set in a dystopian future where resources are scarce and people struggle to survive in Kasi. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter named Bhairava in this world where the populace eagerly awaits the incarnation of Kalki. Padukone plays Padma, while Big B essays Ashwatthama. The film is inspired by Hindu mythology and also has heavy shades of sci-fi.

Release details

'Kalki 2898 AD' set for multi-lingual release

Kalki 2898 AD will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi and is projected to rake in massive business on its opening day. Earlier, Ashwin shared that the plot begins in the epic era of Mahabharata and culminates in the distant future of 2898 AD. "We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner."