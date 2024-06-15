In brief Simplifying... In brief Swara Bhasker criticized Kangana Ranaut for justifying violence, referencing past incidents where Ranaut used her platform to support violent acts.

This comes after Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who was later charged for the assault.

Swara Bhasker condemns assault on Kangana Ranaut, but also criticizes her

'She just got slapped': Swara criticizes Kangana for 'justifying violence'

What's the story Actor Swara Bhasker has publicly condemned the recent assault on fellow actor, turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with Connect Cine, Bhasker stated that the incident, in which Ranaut was shockingly slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, was "wrong" and "shouldn't have happened." However, Bhasker also highlighted the irony of Ranaut's situation, given her past public stance on violence.

Statement

'Kangana just got slapped..at least she is alive'

Sharing her perspective on the incident, and the subsequent comments made by Ranaut about lacking support from the film industry, Bhasker expressed, "Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong...So yes, what happened with her was wrong." However, she added, "Kangana just got slapped-and even that should not have happened....but at least she is alive. In this country, people have lost their lives, they've been lynched to death, shot dead."

Past controversies

Bhasker criticized Ranaut's past justifications for violence

Bhasker further pointed out that the actor has previously used her platform to "justify violent acts." "The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence." "Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide...Then she had also justified Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars..So now what do you say?"

Johar's stance

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar commented on Ranaut incident

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also weighed in on the incident involving Ranaut. He told reporters, "I do not support any kind of violence, verbal or physical." Following the assault, Ranaut criticized those who made snide remarks about it. She stated that those cheering for the violence against her should introspect about their own "psychological criminal tendencies." Notably, this incident happened just two days after Ranaut emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and won the seat for Mandi constituency.

Legal action

Meanwhile, FIR registered against CISF constable for assault

In response to the assault on Ranaut, an FIR was registered against CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur. The complaint lodged by the CISF led to charges under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. The constable accepted on camera that she slapped the actor due to her comments about the farmers' protests.