Box office: 'Bhaiyya Ji' rakes in ₹8cr in first week
The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has made a decent showing at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹8cr nett in India during its first week. On its seventh day of release (Thursday), the film added approximately ₹0.75cr to its total earnings, bringing the overall collection to around ₹8.22cr nett in India, as per Sacnilk data. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.
'Bhaiyya Ji' saw fluctuating daily earnings post-release
Bhaiyya Ji saw a promising start with an opening day collection of ₹1.35cr, which surged by 29.63% to ₹1.75cr on the second day (Saturday). The third day (Sunday) witnessed a modest increase of 5.71%, earning ₹1.85cr. However, the subsequent days experienced a dip in collections, with Monday's earnings falling by 51.35% to ₹0.9cr and Tuesday's further decreasing by 5.56% to ₹0.85cr.
'Bhaiyya Ji' betting on better performance over weekend
The latter half of the week saw Bhaiyya Ji continue to bring in revenue, albeit at a slower pace. The film's earnings for the sixth and seventh days were recorded at approximately ₹0.77cr and ₹0.75cr, respectively. One can expect the haul to fare better during the weekend. It's important to note that these numbers may vary due to approximations or research variations.