Next Article

Bollywood film 'Bhaiyya Ji' earns ₹8.22cr in first week

Box office: 'Bhaiyya Ji' rakes in ₹8cr in first week

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:37 am May 31, 202411:37 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has made a decent showing at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹8cr nett in India during its first week. On its seventh day of release (Thursday), the film added approximately ₹0.75cr to its total earnings, bringing the overall collection to around ₹8.22cr nett in India, as per Sacnilk data. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.

Earnings trend

'Bhaiyya Ji' saw fluctuating daily earnings post-release

Bhaiyya Ji saw a promising start with an opening day collection of ₹1.35cr, which surged by 29.63% to ₹1.75cr on the second day (Saturday). The third day (Sunday) witnessed a modest increase of 5.71%, earning ₹1.85cr. However, the subsequent days experienced a dip in collections, with Monday's earnings falling by 51.35% to ₹0.9cr and Tuesday's further decreasing by 5.56% to ₹0.85cr.

Later earnings

'Bhaiyya Ji' betting on better performance over weekend

The latter half of the week saw Bhaiyya Ji continue to bring in revenue, albeit at a slower pace. The film's earnings for the sixth and seventh days were recorded at approximately ₹0.77cr and ₹0.75cr, respectively. One can expect the haul to fare better during the weekend. It's important to note that these numbers may vary due to approximations or research variations.