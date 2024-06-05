Next Article

Watch these uplifting Bollywood musical dramas

By Anujj Trehaan 02:07 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Bollywood musical dramas uniquely combine captivating stories with mesmerizing music and dance, creating an enchanting experience. These films are more than just entertainment; they serve to inspire and uplift the spirit, offering lessons in perseverance, love, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams. Here are five must-watch Bollywood musical dramas that promise not only to entertain but also to leave you with a lasting smile.

Movie 1

'Gully Boy'

Gully Boy (2019), directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an inspiring tale of Murad, an underdog from Mumbai's slums who dreams of becoming a rapper. The film beautifully captures his journey against all odds, showcasing the power of passion and perseverance. With its raw storytelling and electrifying music, Gully Boy resonates deeply with anyone chasing their dreams.

Movie 2

'Rock On!!'

Rock On!! (2008), directed by Abhishek Kapoor, narrates the compelling journey of four friends who come together after years to chase their long-forgotten dream of making it big in the music industry. This film beautifully explores themes of friendship, love, and the significance of pursuing one's passion. Its soulful soundtrack perfectly complements the narrative, ensuring a memorable and inspiring watch.

Movie 3

'Secret Superstar'

Secret Superstar﻿ (2017), directed by Advait Chandan, presents the journey of Insia, a young girl with dreams of becoming a singer amidst her restrictive home life. This film is an emotional journey that showcases the transformative power of the internet and music in realizing dreams. It beautifully narrates an uplifting story filled with hope and courage, resonating deeply with its audience.

Movie 4

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) explores the depths of complex relationships, navigating through unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. This film is distinguished by its enchanting score, which beautifully encapsulates the essence of each poignant moment. Serving as a touching reminder, it conveys that sometimes love is not sufficient, yet life must continue amidst the pain.

Movie 5

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Directed by Ayan Mukerji in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani skillfully combines travel, friendship, love and personal growth with foot-tapping music that has become anthems for India's youth. It showcases how experiences influence our decisions, reminding us to fully embrace life. This film is a vibrant celebration of life, urging viewers to cherish every moment and the journeys that shape us.